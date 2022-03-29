AP CM YS Jagan Holds Review Meet On Polavaram and Irrigation Projects

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on progress of Polavaram works and other priority irrigation projects and directed the officials to complete them in stipulated time.

Explaining the progress of works of lower cofferdam and ECRF dam of Polavaram project to the Chief Minister, the officials said all designs of the downstream cofferdam have been received and work would be completed by July 31. The Chief Minister said the designs of the ECRF dam will also be finalized soon and directed the officials to focus on R&R works. The officials informed the Chief Minister that families are being shifted on priority basis and steps were taken to shift first priority families by August. They said they have already shifted 7,962 of the 20,946 families who were first prioritized and 3,228 families have applied for OTS and the remaining 9,756 are to be moved.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to rehabilitate those families soon and said to provide R&R package through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to notify Sangam Barrage as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage. The officials said the works of Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage are almost completed and they would be ready for inauguration by May 15.

The Chief Minister said the works of Owk tunnel-2 should be completed by August.The officials informed the Chief Minister that excavation works of Tunnel 2 are being done at 400 meter per month at Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project and added that it will be increased to 500 meter per month. The Chief Minister said to take steps to start supply of water from September through tunnel -1.

The officials said the works of both the tunnels will be completed by 2023 and added that the works of inter-linking of Vamsadhara- Nagavali are in full swing. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to invite tenders to supply water to Udayagiri and Badvel areas under Velagonda project.

He instructed the officials to prepare plans to lift water at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara River for pumping into Hiramandalam Reservoir. He directed the officials to take necessary measures to start works of Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara River very soon and said the project will benefit both Andhra Pradesh and Orissa and added that Orissa can use half of storage water.

He instructed the officials to complete the works of Thotapalli project soon and expedite the works under Gajapatinagar Branch Canal. In regard to the Taraka Rama Tirtha Sagar project, the officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to the reservoir were almost completed and that tunnels and other minor works are in progress. The Chief Minister said to invite the tenders for remaining works and added to settle R&R package in Saripalli village.

He instructed the officials to invite tenders after taking permission from the finance department for completion of Mahendra Tanaya project. He directed the officials to focus on land acquisition and other issues related to Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project and said to extend the main canal till Srikakulam.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, ENC Narayana Reddy, R&R Commissioner Cherukuri Shreedhar and other officials were present in the meeting.