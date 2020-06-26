AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the development of sugar factories and Dairy units on Friday. On this occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided that Andhra Pradesh should forge a strategic partnership with Amul, India's popular dairy cooperative society. He asked officials to finalize the terms of the partnership before entering into an agreement with Amul. Responding to it, the officials informed the chief minister that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed by July 15.

Addressing the review meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that steps should be taken for providing better medical facilities for livestock, its protection, and marketing. He also directed the officials to strengthen the cooperative sector and dairy farmers with the aim of getting additional income. The officials appraised the chief minister on Amul's observations, during their earlier discussions, on the condition of the dairy sector in the state.

The officials also briefed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the status of the co-operative sugar factories. CM YS Jagan directed the minister and officials concerned to make proposals on the steps to be taken to revive these factories.

Besides Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy, Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Punam Malaokndaiah and other higher officials were among those who attended the meeting.