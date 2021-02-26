AP CM YS Jagan Has Taken Public Welfare To Village Level: Sajjala

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that there was no shortcut for success, and anyone has to be elected by the people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken public welfare to the village level benefiting every eligible person in the State without creating any hassles and leaving no scope for curruption. The best governance provided by YSRCP had paved the way to sweep Panchayat polls and the same will continue in the coming Municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections, he said.

The YSRCP has announced its candidates for the elections to be held for six MLC seats in the MLA quota in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled for March 15.

The names were announced by Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy at a press conference here on Thursday.

Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy (Tirupathi), Mohammed Iqbal(Hindupur), Challa Bhageerath Reddy( Kurnool), C.Ramachandraiah (YSR Kadapa), Mohmmed Karimunneesa (Vijayawada), and Duvvada Srinivas (Srikakulam) will be contesting in MLC elections from YSRCP he said adding that YSRCP would not be involved in Teachers quota elections and left the decision to Teachers Unions, as they can express their version better in the House.

Sajjala condemned remarks of Chandrababu on Swamy Swarupanandendra and recalled that TDP leaders had met the Swamiji along with Chandrababu in the past during TDP regime, which was a holy then and tantric now. He said that Chandrababu was showing his true colors after Kuppam defeat and warned to watch his words.

He further slammed Nara Lokesh over his abusive langue in public meetings and told him to hold his tongue.

He stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls, they have shown him his place.