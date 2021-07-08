AP CM YS Jagan Has A Question for Chandrababu

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that his government was a farmer centric government. If the farmer is happy then only would the state prospered stated. The States fortunes were changed with the Jalayagnam programme and the credit goes to the great leader -YSR, he reminded. In the past two years, our government has spent close to Rs 8,670 Crore for the welfare of the farmers. Even during the Corona pandemic, we have stood by the farmers, he stated.

Speaking further he stated that we have no intention of joining issue with any State but want to maintain cordial relations with all the neighbouring States of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We will not interfere in their affairs but some ministers and MLAs of Telangana are making tall statements, he remarked.

When the state was united, the allocations of Krishna waters to the three regions of Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra, and Telangana were cleared earmarked and it was known to all for decades. After the State was bifurcated there was a tri-partite agreement signed by Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 19, 2015, with clear earmarking of river water allocations.

Training the guns on Chandrababu, the Chief Minister said the TDP leader, who was silent for some time, has started to talk on the issue. " What I would like to ask him is as to why he did not open his mouth when the Telangana Government started Palamuru Ranga Reddy, Dindi and other projects, during his term,'' he questioned. We will not interfere in the affairs of other states and it would be better if the relations between neighbours are good, he said.

