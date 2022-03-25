AP CM YS Jagan Has Made His Stance Clear On State Development In The Assembly

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party’s behaviour in the Assembly and Council was atrocious and shameful. Speaking at the Assembly media point on Friday during the closing session of the Andhra Pradesh budget sessions, he said that the Budget discussions were held at length this time as it was not possible in the last two years owing to the COVID pandemic.” This time we spent 12 days discussing many issues and taking decisions for the State welfare, “ he said.

He lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for not attending the Assembly proceedings owing to his “ Bhishma Vow “ of not entering the Assembly. How can one with such a long political experience not attend the Assembly, he scoffed. Another aspect was why his son (Nara Lokesh) was coming and why were the other TDP members attending the Assembly, he questioned. What is this dual stance by these people, he asked further.

On the first day, they interrupted the Governor’s speech, and from them on till the last day they have maintained the same rhetoric about the Jangareddygudem deaths. Even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was seen speaking on liquor policy they tried to disrupt the proceedings, he said while expressing his angst at the TDP.

Minister of State for Civil Supplies Kodali Shri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lambasted the TDP for criticising Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking at the Assembly media point on Friday, Kodali Nani asked the TDP to trace their antecedents before criticising the CM. " We are not the kind of people who backstab others," he said in reference to Chandrababu’s episode of backstabbing his father-in-law, late NTR the founder of the TDP.

Speaking further he said that YS Jagan has an unwavering respect for the courts but the father and son are spreading fake propaganda, he alleged. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a definite ideology that he believes in. He has made his stance clear to the people of the State during the proceedings of the Assembly, that there should be comprehensive development of the state, good governance of all regions, and decentralization of development without resorting to inequalities, he stated.

