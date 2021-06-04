AP CM YS Jagan has Ensured Better Life For Dalits, Minorities, Weaker Sections

Amaravati: YSRCP leaders hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on launching the construction works of YSR Jagananna colonies fulfilling the dreams of poor and weaker sections.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, MLA Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been relentlessly working to ensure that dalits, tribals, weaker sections, and minorities are leading better lives. Like never before the State government had taken the initiative of providing housing to 31 lakh poor people across the State and unable to digest this, Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders are conspiring to divert the attention of people with cheap politics and are trying hard to get people on their side.

He said that neither any community nor any caste people are with Chandrababu Naidu, as they all have lost faith in him after getting betrayed in the previous government. He said that all the BC, SC, ST and Minorities are with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and thus blessed with triumphant victory from local body elections to Tirupati by-poll, as they have witnessed transparent governance from Chief Minister to Common Man. In order to get attention from the public Naidu is trying to create disputes among various castes and inciting religious hatred in the state. He criticized Chandrababu Naidu for caste politics while in power and using religion for politics in opposition.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate press conference YSRCP senior leader Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said that the Constitution had been accorded the highest respect in the current government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, prioritising poor and weaker sections and implementing every policy in accordance to the Constitution. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is unable to bear development in the State, witnessing the golden era, where over 25 lakh houses are going to turn up as gated communities.

He dared Naidu to answer what has he done for Dalits under his leadership other than conspiring against the Dalit fraternity and betraying them. He said that Chandrababu had been conspiring against the government and was spewing poison on the state, trying his best to return to power.