AP CM YS Jagan Hands Over B-forms To MLC Candidates

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the B-forms to YSRCP MLC Candidates - Palavalasa Vikranth (Srikakulam), Isaac Basha (Kurnool), DC Govinda Reddy (Kadapa) - on Tuesday. They are going to file their nominations today. They thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, other public representatives, and party leaders were present on the occasion.

Palavalasa Vikranth:

Date of Birth: 23.12.1971

Education: BE

Father: Palavalasa Raja Sekharam, Former MLA, Former MP, Former ZP Chairman

Mother: Indumati, Regidi ZPTC

Wife: Gauri Parvati, Palakonda ZPTC

Children: Sai Ganesh, Manikanta Karthikeya

Devasani Chinna Govinda Reddy:

Name: Devasani Chinna Govinda Reddy

Date of Birth: 23.02.1956

Education: MTech, IIT Madras

Wife: Thulasamma

Children: Gopinath Reddy, Adityanath Reddy, Sushma

Isaac Basha:

Name: Isaac Basha

Date of Birth: 04.06.1962

Education: B.Com

Parents: Jaffar Hussain, Jahnabee

Wife: Rehmad Bee

Children: Feroz Basha, Arshad