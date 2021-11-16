AP CM YS Jagan Hands Over B-forms To MLC Candidates
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the B-forms to YSRCP MLC Candidates - Palavalasa Vikranth (Srikakulam), Isaac Basha (Kurnool), DC Govinda Reddy (Kadapa) - on Tuesday. They are going to file their nominations today. They thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, other public representatives, and party leaders were present on the occasion.
Palavalasa Vikranth:
Date of Birth: 23.12.1971
Education: BE
Father: Palavalasa Raja Sekharam, Former MLA, Former MP, Former ZP Chairman
Mother: Indumati, Regidi ZPTC
Wife: Gauri Parvati, Palakonda ZPTC
Children: Sai Ganesh, Manikanta Karthikeya
Devasani Chinna Govinda Reddy:
Name: Devasani Chinna Govinda Reddy
Date of Birth: 23.02.1956
Education: MTech, IIT Madras
Wife: Thulasamma
Children: Gopinath Reddy, Adityanath Reddy, Sushma
Isaac Basha:
Name: Isaac Basha
Date of Birth: 04.06.1962
Education: B.Com
Parents: Jaffar Hussain, Jahnabee
Wife: Rehmad Bee
Children: Feroz Basha, Arshad