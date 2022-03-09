AP CM YS Jagan Hands Over B-Form To MLC Candidate MD Ruhulla

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday handed over B-Form to M D Ruhulla, who is contesting as MLC candidate in the by-election necessitated following the death of YSRCP MLC Shaik Karimunnisa. M D Ruhulla is the son of Karimunnisa.

Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and Ruhulla's Father Mohammad Saleem were present on the occasion.

The Election Commission issued the notification for the by-election to the vacant MLC seat on Monday. The vacancy in the Assembly Quota was caused by the death of sitting member Mohammad Karimunnisa on November 19, 2021, after she passed away due to a heart attack.

The EC had notified March 14 as the last day for filing of nominations, March 15 for scrutiny of nominations, and March 17 as the last day for withdrawals.

