AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday greeted the Muslims of the Telugu states on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister said, the Prophet Mohammad had given great messages like love for fellow beings, responsibility towards society, and world peace for mankind. “ Greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters of the Telugu states on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. I pray that with the blessings of Allah, people should be bestowed with happiness,” he tweeted.

సాటి మనుషుల పట్ల ప్రేమ, సమాజం పట్ల బాధ్యత, ప్రపంచ శాంతి మహ్మద్ ప్రవక్త మానవాళికి ఇచ్చిన గొప్ప సందేశాలు. మహ్మద్ ప్రవక్త పుట్టినరోజు మిలాద్ ఉన్ నబీ సందర్భంగా తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. అల్లాహ్ దీవెనలతో అందరికీ మంచి జరగాలని మనసారా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 9, 2022

VIJAYAWADA: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also extended his greetings to the Muslim brethren of the State. "I extend my warm greetings to the Muslims in the State, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood, and virtue to the mankind. May the birthday of Prophet Mohammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst all," he stated in his message shared on his social media handle Facebook.

