AP CM YS Jagan Hails Kidambi Srikanth's Efforts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Kidambi Srikanth for winning the silver medal in the finals of the BWF World Championship held in Spain. He praised Kidambi Srikanth for his brilliant win in BWF World Championship and wished him more laurels in the days to come.

YS Jagan tweeted, "Many congratulations to our Telugu shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on winning historic silver after a hard-fought final in BWF World Championship 2021. Wishing him all the best for a bright career and many more laurels in the future."

Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.