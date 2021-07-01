AP CM YS Jagan Hails Doctors' Unparalleled Service to Humanity

AMARAVATI: As India celebrates National Doctors' Day today, on July 1, many are wishing the doctors all over the country while thanking them for their noble service. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well expressed his gratitude towards the doctors of India and all around the world.

“On this #DoctorsDay, Hon’ble CM @ysjagan has expressed his deepest gratitude to the medical fraternity for their dedicated and unparalleled service to humanity, especially during the trying times of #covid19,” posted the AP CMO on Twitter.

Doctors have always worked hard to selflessly treat patients. But the Covid19 times have been especially hard on them. Throughout the pandemic, several heroes in white lab coats worked relentlessly to save us from this terrible illness. The doctors, medical experts, healthcare workers and everyone on the frontlines risked their lives to protect us.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) celebrates National Doctors' Day on July 1 every year. This day is observed to commemorate former Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy's birth and death anniversary. In July 1991, the country celebrated the first National Doctor's Day.

During these trying times, we thank the doctors for their work. The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us once again of the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers all over the world.