AP CM YS Jagan Appreciates Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy hailed Chandragiri MLA and party Tirupati district president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for his contribution to the success of YSRCP plenary meetings. He went to Guntur one week ahead of two days plenary meeting and supervised the works.

AP CM YS Jagan along with Minister Peddireddy met Chevireddy and appreciated the latter for the successful conduction of two-day plenary of the YSRCP.

YSRCP Plenary was held for the first time after coming to power, at Guntur with a good turnout of party workers, delegates, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders.

YS Jagan asserted that it was the blessing of the people of the state which made the party and government work towards development, welfare, and social justice. He added, "We have fulfilled 95% of promises on our manifesto without discrimination of caste, creed, and religion. Our government has shown the door for change, development, and prosperity for the state."

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan's Bakrid Message