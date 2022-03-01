AP CM YS Jagan Greets TN CM Stalin On His 69th Birthday

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to send birthday greetings to the DMK leader wishing, “Praying for his good health and long life.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin turned 69 today. Wishes were pouring in for the DMK leader as President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also greeted him and wished him a long life.

Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin garu. Praying for his good health and long life. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 1, 2022

Earlier today, Stalin paid homage and floral tributes to late Dravidian stalwarts EV Ramasamy Periyar, CN Annadurai (DMK founder) and his father Karunanidhi. Famous actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were also among those who greeted the DMK president.