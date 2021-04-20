AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telugus On Sri Rama Navami

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Telugu people on the eve of Sri Rama Navami which will be celebrated tomorrow on 21st of April.

The Chief Minister expressed his desire that the Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam (celestial wedding) should be celebrated with much gaiety. He wished that with the holy blessings of Lord Rama and Seetha, the people of the State should be showered with prosperity and joy, he wished in his message.

The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district will be celebrated in Ekantham in view of Covid second wave in the State. The Kodanda Rama temple Brahmotsavams are scheduled from April 21 on Sri Rama Navami day to the 29th. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, it has been decided to organise the Vontimitta temple Brahmotsavams in Ekantham this year also.

All Vahana Sevas as well as Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, which is slated for April 26, will be organised in Ekantham as per the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials statement.

Meanwhile the TTD will observe the religious event of Sri Rama Navami Asthanam’ at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on April 21 as per Covid norms. The Temple priests offer ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ to the processional idols of Sri Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya Swamy at the Ranaganayakula Mandapam inside Sri Vari temple in the morning.

Later in the evening of Wednesday, Sri Rama takes a celestial ride on ‘Hanumanta Vahanam’ along four Mada streets. In the night, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Sri Rama Navami Asthanam takes place at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

