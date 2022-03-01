AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday wished the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to wish everyone.

"Shivarathri is a big festival where lord Parmeshwara is prayed to with great devotion and Bhakti. On the occasion of this holy day, I sincerely pray that Lord Shiva’s blessings be showered on all the people of the State. Mahashivarathri greetings to everyone," he tweeted in his message.

AP CM YS Jagan Twitter message in Telugu:

ప‌ర‌మేశ్వ‌రుడిని అత్యంత భ‌క్తి శ్ర‌ద్ధ‌ల‌తో పూజించే అతిపెద్ద పండుగ మ‌హాశివ‌రాత్రి. ఈ ప‌ర‌మ ప‌విత్ర‌మైన రోజున‌ ముక్కంటి క‌రుణాక‌టాక్షాలు రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రిపై ఉండాల‌ని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటూ అంద‌రికీ మ‌హాశివ‌రాత్రి శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 1, 2022

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Mahashivarathri.

"On the auspicious occasion of MAHASIVARATRI, I convey my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity, and brotherhood in all of us. I appeal to the people to continue to wear masks in public and follow Covid- appropriate behavior,” he stated in his message.

