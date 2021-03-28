AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

Holi, which ushers in spring is celebrated throughout the country with joy and gaiety, the Chief Minister said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings & good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Holi festival. Holi is a vibrant festival that strengthens fraternity among people signifying peace & prosperity in society, he said in his message.

The Governor has decided not to organise Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada this year, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by staying at home and by following COVID appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distance, wearing a mask and frequent hand wash using sanitiser or soap. The Governor also appealed to all eligible persons to get vaccinated against COVID-1.

