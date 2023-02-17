AP CM YS Jagan Greets Telangana CM KCR On His Birthday

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his birthday wishes to his Telangana counterpart - Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is celebrating his birthday on Friday, February 17.

Taking to his social media blogging site -Twitter, YS Jagan wished him a happy birthday and hoped that the blessings of God should be with him always and that he should continue his services to the people of Telangana. YS Jagan also wished for KCR’s long life and good health, in his greetings to KCR who turned 69 this year.

Several national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished KCR on his birthday. PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health,".

Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health. @TelanganaCMO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2023

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and several other leaders greeted KCR on his birthday.

Birthday Wishes to honb @TelanganaCMO

Shri K Chandrasekar Rao garu — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) February 17, 2023

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Delhi, M K Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arvind Kejriwal also extended birthday wishes to the Telangana Chief Minister.

