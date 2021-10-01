Greetings for President Ram Nath Kovind on his 76th birthday poured in from leaders across parties. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the President on his birthday.

Warm greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him with a long & healthy life in the service of our nation,” he tweeted on his social media Twitter handle.

Warm greetings to Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday. May the Almighty bless him with a long & healthy life in the service of our nation. @rashtrapatibhvn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 1, 2021

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the President on the occasion. "Respected Rashtrapati Ji, I along with the people of #AndhraPradesh with utmost pleasure and privilege convey my heartiest felicitations & warm greetings to you on your Birthday," he tweeted.

Respected Rashtrapati Ji, I along with the people of #AndhraPradesh with utmost pleasure and privilege convey my heartiest felicitations & warm greetings to you on your Birthday. pic.twitter.com/zai7f89p7V — Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) October 1, 2021

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah wished him good health and many more years in the service of the nation on his birthday. "My Heartiest greetings to Hon'ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind Ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, high ethics and remarkable vision. May he be blessed with good health, happiness, and many more years in the service of the nation," Naidu tweeted. Prime Minister Modi also wished the president on his birthday saying his focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.

Ram Nath Kovind was born on October 1, 1945, at Paraunkh village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017.

