AMARAVATI: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of the State.

Taking to his social media handle the Chief Minister said, "Happy Guru Purnima to all the people of the state. Salutations to all the reverede gurus who impart knowledge and enlightenment, he tweeted.

Check out his tweet in Telugu here:

రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ గురుపూర్ణిమ శుభాకాంక్షలు. విజ్ఞాన, వికాసాలను అందించే పూజ్య గురువులందరికీ ఆ గురుపరంపరకు హృదయపూర్వక నమస్కారాలు.#GuruPurnima2022 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 13, 2022

Guru Purnima is also the day that marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the great Indian epic, Mahabharata. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima. Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers. Guru Purnima is a traditional celebration, dedicated to enlightened spiritual masters otherwise known as gurus. This auspicious day falls on the first full moon after the summer solstice, in the Hindu month of Ashad (July to August).

Also Read: YSR Congress Fully Supports Droupadi Murmu, Says CM YS Jagan