AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday greeted the State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on his birthday. The Governor turned 88 this year. The Chief Minister called the Governor on phone and conveyed birthday wishes and wished him a long and healthy life.

He also took to Twitter and wished the AP Governor.

In another milestone, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who assumed office as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on July 24, 2019, has completed three years in office. A politician from Odisha he was elected to Odisha Assembly five times from Chilika and Bhubaneswar constituencies. He also held the portfolios of law ministry and revenue and fisheries under the BJP-BJD coalition government in the state. He later took over from ESL Narasimhan, (who served as Governor for AP since December 2009), to become the 2nd Governor of AP after the bifurcation.

