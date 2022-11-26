AP CM YS Jagan Greets Citizens on Constitution Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday greeted citizens on Constitution Day.

Governor Harichandan Vishwabhushan and CM YS Jagan have participated in constitution day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada and paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, who is known as father of Indian constitution.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that our constitution was drafted after studying the constitutions of 80 countries and termed the Indian constitution as a rule book which teaches discipline to all the citizens.

దేశాన్ని ఒకేతాటిపై న‌డిపించే రాజ్యాంగం ఆవిర్భ‌వించిన రోజు నేడు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా రాజ్యాంగ నిర్మాత డా. బి.ఆర్ అంబేద్కర్ గారిని స్మరించుకుంటూ రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రికీ రాజ్యాంగ ఆవిర్భావ దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. pic.twitter.com/KJmUnmr2nY — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 26, 2022

