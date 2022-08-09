AMARAVATI: On the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, popularly known as the International Tribal Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the tribals of the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wished the tribals of the State , who he termed the children of forests living in the hills and protecting nature. He said that the AP government was striving for the development and welfare of the tribes, while protecting their indigenous lifestyle. He also brought to the fore that two new districts of Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts were created giving importance to the tribals in the region.

Also Read: New AP Map After Districts Reorganization