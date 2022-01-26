AP CM YS Jagan, Governor Participate In Republic Day Celebrations

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries attended the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) on Wednesday.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan unfurled the national flag today. Koyye Moshen Raju, the chairman of the AP legislative council, speaker Tammineni Sitaram and other ministers, MLCs, MLAs, and public representatives participated in the Republic Day celebrations.

