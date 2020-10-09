Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party died on Thursday evening at a Delhi hospital where he was recuperating from heart surgery. The 74-year-old was undergoing treatment at the hospital and had to undergo surgery on Saturday due to the situation that had suddenly emerged. His son Chirag Paswan on Thursday tweeted that, "Papa... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa." Twitter was flooded with tributes for the departed leader.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. YS Jagan said that the Lok Janshakti Party chief, with over five decades of public life, has been the voice of the downtrodden. The nation will truly miss Paswan and his selfless service, he added. The Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved family.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan condoled the death of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and president of Lok Janshakti party Ram Vilas Paswan. He recalled the services of Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he served as a Union Minister under five different Prime Ministers. He further added that he always fought for the rights of Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society.He tweeted as, "I pray Lord Sri Jagannath & Lord Sri Balaji for his soul to rest in peace & offer my condolences to bereaved family members." Here is the tweet.