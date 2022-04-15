AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Good Friday.

Sharing his message on social media, the Chief Minister said that Jesus Christ had shown the path of forgiving our enemies through love. Good Friday is a reminder of the supreme sacrifice made by Jesus. Love towards people and sacrifice beyond boundaries is what encompassed his life and his message to mankind, he tweeted.

AP CM YS Jagan Good Friday Greetings 2022

శత్రువుల‌ను కూడా ప్రేమ‌తో క్ష‌మించాల‌ని చెప్పిన ద‌యామ‌యుడు ఏసుక్రీస్తు.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings on Good Friday. "GoodFriday is observed by Christian brethren all over the world, in the memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The death of Jesus signifies forgiveness for all of the sins of mankind, with Jesus sacrificing himself for the good of humankind." he tweeted.

Convey my greetings on Good Friday. #GoodFriday is observed by Christian brethren all over the world, in the memory of crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, a day of sorrow and penance for them. "We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people," the prime minister tweeted.

