AP CM YS Jagan, Gadkari Discuss State Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a discussion with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the key projects of Andhra Pradesh in which officials from the State and Centre have taken part.

There was an extensive discussion on the proposed six lane beach corridor connecting Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram. This project would not only shore up tourism but will also play a vital role in the development process and generate employment, the Chief Minister told the visiting dignitary.

This will help better connectivity to the Bhogapuram international airport.

The Union Minister has expressed his willingness and advised to give a proposal drafted international Consultants and then he will take action immediately.

The Union Minister had already agreed to the proposal of the 40 km Eastern bypass to decongest traffic in Vijayawada besides the 33 RoBs.

State R and B Minister, M Shakarnarayana, R and B Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu and other officials were present at the meeting. Earlier, the Union Minister after the inauguration programme drove to the residence of Chief Minister, who hosted lunch for the visiting dignitary.

