AMARAVATI: YSRCP celebrated its third anniversary of coming to power in the state on a grand note. Party National General Secretary V Vijayasai Reddy cut the cake, paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, distributed clothes to poor and conducted Annadanam at party central office here on Monday.

Speaking to media while participating in the celebrations, Vijayasai Reddy attributed the victory of YSRCP in 2019 elections to the integrity and hard work of the party cadre and said the state government has delivered social justice and added that the Chief Minister has fulfilled 95 per cent poll promises during the three years in office. He lauded the administrative reforms implemented by the state government including setting up village/ward secretariats, Volunteers system, RBKs and reorganization of districts. He said the State has so far disbursed about Rs 1.40 lakh crores under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and listed out the welfare schemes and initiatives implemented in Education and Health sectors and also for women empowerment.

The Party National General Secretary said the Chief Minister has achieved in three years which was not possible for TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in 14 years. He came down heavily on Naidu for encouraging abusive language against the Chief Minister. He said YSRCP government has been conducting door to door programme and challenged Naidu to do the same explaining what they did while in power. He said the state government has been working with commitment towards welfare and development of the people and sought support of the cadre to win with bumper majority in 2024 elections.

MP Mopidevi Venkat Ramana, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, MLCs Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, Kalpalatha Reddy and Vamshi Krishna were present on the occasion.