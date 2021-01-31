AP CM YS Jagan Following Gandhi Principles in Welfare Schemes

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, observed as Martyrs Day across the nation.

He garlanded the portrait of Mahathma Gandhi and paid homage to the Father of the Nation at the camp office.

Meanwhile, YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy along with party leaders has paid homage to ‘Father of the Nation’ at YSRCP Central Office at Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a true Gandhian, who has been following Gandhi’s principles and even implemented them through various welfare schemes across the State.

The Chief Minister also fulfilled Gandhiji's dream of Grama Swaraj by taking governance to the village level through village and ward secretariats.

In order to achieve peaceful progress in villages, the government encourages unanimous elections in the Panchayat polls, where the government and the YSR Congress Party will always be in the forefront of working for a better society, he said.

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas, CM programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram and other officials and party members were present at the event.