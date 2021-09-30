AP CM YS Jagan Focus on Badvel Bypolls, Holds Meeting With YSRCP leaders

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting in wake of the upcoming Badvel bypoll and directed the party leaders to ensure that voting percentage and the majority are increased.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said we have fielded Dr Sudha, wife of Dr Venkata Subbaiah, for the bypoll and the leaders here should take up the responsibility. YSRCP got majority of over 44,000 votes in 2019 elections and it should be more than that in the by-election he said adding that the voting percentage in 2019 was 77 percent and it should be more this time.

The Chief Minister instructed the party leaders to coordinate with every community and assign responsibilities of each mandal to party leaders and said to campaign along with village leaders. He directed the leaders to visit each house at least three to four times and encourage voters to vote. He said Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will be the party in-charge for the by-election and directed the MPS, MLAs and other leaders to focus on Badvel bypoll and start the party activities from Monday. He instructed the leaders to publicise the welfare schemes being implemented after YSRCP came to power.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Affairs) Amzad Basha, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Rama Chandra Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy and other public representatives were present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting former MLC DC Govinda Reddy from the area expressed confidence that the YSRCP would win the by-polls. He said that the Badvel constituency had stood in support of the YSR family and the by-elections were necessitated due to the death of Dr. Venkata Subbaiah who passed away at a very young age, which was unfortunate. He said that late Venkata Subbaiah's wife Dr. Sudha has been declared as a candidate by the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and that the Chief Minister had given directions to them on how to go forward in the election campaign.

He also expressed confidence that Dr Sudha would win with a greater majority. Speaking to the media YSRCP candidate Dr Dasari Sudha thanked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for declaring her as a candidate and hoped that the party would with a huge majority based on the welfare schemes brought by the YSRCP government.

