AP CM YS Jagan Flags Off 175 Veterinary Ambulances

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances costing Rs 143 Crore in the first phase under the “Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services” from his camp office here on Thursday.

A total of 340 Veterinary Ambulances will be set up across the state at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases.

Deputy Chief Minister ( Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalraju, I &PR Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, various MLAs, MLCs and other officials were present on the occasion.

