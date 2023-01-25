AP CM YS Jagan Flags Off 165 Veterinary Ambulances

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 165 veterinary mobile medical ambulances on Wednesday. Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Dairy Development Seediri Appalaraju joined him in launching the vehicles which were procured at a cost of Rs 112.62 Crore. The second phase launch of the vehicles was conducted at an event held near the CM camp office in Tadepali.

These ambulances are touted to be "India's first government-run ambulance network" for the welfare of animals and livestock and to boost the veterinary sector in Andhra Pradesh. It is known that the AP government has already launched 175 veterinary ambulances, purchased at a cost of Rs 129.07 crore, in the first phase under the “Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services”. In addition to these, another 165 vehicles will ply across the State for animal welfare from today. Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and other states are taking inspiration from AP in terms of these veterinary ambulances. The mobile ambulances will extend services on the lines of 108 services.

Each ambulance will have a veterinary doctor, one assistant, driver-cum-attender on board. They have the equipment to conduct tests, a small laboratory, vaccines, medicines, and a hydraulic facility to shift the animals into the ambulance and to provide emergency treatment by moving them to a nearby veterinary hospital or veterinary polyclinic within the areas.

The farmers seeking the services should call the toll-free number 1962 and give details to avail of this service.

An integrated call center 155251 set up by the state government has been linked with the national level 1962 call center for these ambulances.

Apart from the equipment, 81 types of medicines worth Rs.35 thousand have been made available in each ambulance.

Along with 54 types of state-of-the-art equipment, a hydraulic lift capable of lifting a thousand kg has been installed.

Management responsibilities of the mobile ambulances have been handed over to GVK-EMRI. The call center had received 3.75 lakh phone calls in 8 months at an average of 1,500 calls per day.

Each vehicle travels at an average of over 120 kilometers per day providing medical services for farmers who own livestock.

Medical services have been provided to 1.85 lakh people in 4000 villages within 2,250 RBKs.

More than 6,345 thousand major and 10,859 minor surgeries were performed.

Emergency medical services have saved the lives of more than one lakh animals and close to 1.75 lakh people have benefited from these services.

