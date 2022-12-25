AP CM YS Jagan, Family Participate in Christmas Celebrations in Pulivendula Church

Pulivendula: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Christmas prayers and celebrations with his family at the CSI Church in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district on Sunday.

The chief minister was joined by his mother YS Vijayamma, wife YS Bharati and other family members in the special Christmas celebrations held at the Town church. After a religious sermon delivered by the pastor, the chief minister cut the cake and accepted a bite of cake offered by his mother YS Vijayamma.

Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his Christmas greetings to the people of the state and said Jesus Christ through his supreme messages of compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, generosity and sacrifice guided mankind towards the path of truth.

He said Jesus showed the way to humanity from evil to righteousness, from inhumanity to humanity, from evil to good, from greed to charity and sacrifice. The Chief Minister wished that Jesus Christ bless the state and its people to prosper.

The preachings of Lord Christ resonate in the hearts of countless people in the world, leading them on the path of righteousness. His life is a message of compassion, harmony and forgiveness.

On this blessed day, wishing a joyous and Merry Christmas to one and all! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 25, 2021

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a 3-day visit to YSR district where he participated in several official programmes. He also offered prayers at the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Ghat in Idupulapaya. Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy, District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju, SP Anburajan, ASP Tushar Doody, Pulivendula Municipal Chairman Varaprasad and others were also present.

Also Read: What Did Chandrababu Do For The Development Of AP? BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao



