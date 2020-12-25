AP CM YS Jagan Extends Vaikunta Ekadashi Greetings To Telugus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wished the people on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls in Dhanurmasa. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi.

Many people visit various Vishnu temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi and it is believed that one would attain heaven afer death if they visit Vishnu's temple on the auspicious day.

The ten day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for devotees started in Tirumala from today. The festival will end on January 3, starting from today. TTD has taken all the measures to ensure social distancing at Lord Venkateswara temple.

On the day of Vaikunta Ekadashi, many celebrities visited Tirumala. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Sharad Arvind Bobde visited Tirumala today. Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra and Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Durga Prasad Rao, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Avanti Srinivas, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, MPs Vemareddy Prabhakar Reddy, Midhun Reddy, MP Gorantla Madhav, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Andhra Pradesh New CS Adityanath, Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, AP High Court Justice Manavendranath, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao and many others visited Tirumala today.