AP CM YS Jagan Extends New Year Greetings, Unveils TTD Calendar for 2023

Amaravati : On the occasion of New Year Day, Vedic Pandits of TTD and Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Devasthanam blessed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Sunday at his residence by reciting Vedic hymns. Officials of the two temples handed over prasadam to him.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Endowments Department Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, EO of the Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Temple Bhramaramba and other officials called on the Chief Minister and conveyed the New Year wishes.

Council Chairman K Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, Ministers Jogi Ramesh, V Rajini, MP N Suresh, MLC T Raghuram, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and other officials were among those who greeted the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also cut the New Year cake and he was presented the TTD calendar and diary.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Rajahmundry Visit Itinerary