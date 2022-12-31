AP CM YS Jagan Extends New Year Greetings 2023

Amaravati: On the eve of the New Year Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed New Year greetings to the people of the State and wished them a happy and prosperous New Year 2023.

He wished that the New Year would usher in health and happiness in every house and assured that the Government will continue its welfare and development agenda for a better and bright future.

The Chief Minister will launch the revised pension scheme which has been hiked to Rs 2,750 on January 1, 2022. The AP Government had announced the increase of old-age pension from the present Rs 2,500 a month to Rs 2,750 where more than 64 lakh beneficiaries will benefit from the scheme. The State has decided to conducted a week long Pension Varothsavalu from Sunday 1st January.

Around 2, 31,000 new beneficiaries have been made eligible for the YSR Pension scheme after the social audit was conducted recently. The Chief Minister on the 3rd of January is likely to participate in a pension distribution programme in Rajahmundry.

Also Read: Year Ender 2022: How CM YS Jagan Brought Decentralization to AP