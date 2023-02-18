AP CM YS Jagan Extends Maha Shivaratri Greetings to People of State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Maha Shivaratri greetings to the people of the state on Saturday.

The chief minister conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh as Maha Shivaratri is being observed with fervor and devotion across the Telugu state.

He wished for the blessings of Lord Shiva on everyone and conveyed Maha Shivaratri greetings.