AP CM YS Jagan Extends Greetings on Children’s Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Extending his wishes, AP CM said, "Education and values are the greatest asset we give to children. They are the pillars of society. Children should grow up with love, friendship and equality. Happy Children's Day to all children."

Also Read: AP Govt Tax Exemption On House Constructions, Building Rules Revised