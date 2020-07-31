AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters on the eve of the holy day of Bakrid which is going to be celebrated tomorrow, August 1st .

AP CM said that Bakrid is a festival that symbolizes sacrifice, devotion and faith. He said that Muslims celebrate this festival in remembrance of the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim. Being kind and compassionate to the poor is the message of Bakrid, the chief minister said.

Tweet:

Greeting to my Muslim brothers & sisters on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this auspicious day further the spirit of compassion, devotion & faith amongst all of us.#EidAlAdha — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also extended Bakrid greeting to the people of the Muslim community. His message said: "On the occasion of Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha), heartfelt greetings to all the Muslim brothers of Andhra Pradesh."

The Governor said that Bakrid festival symbolizes sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and compassion for the poor. He said that Bakrid is considered very holy and very important day in Islam. Muslim communities celebrate this festival with great devotion and reverence, he added.