AP CM YS Jagan Extends Diwali Greetings

On the occasion of Diwali festival, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his warm greetings to the people of AP and to all Telugus living all over the world.

The Chief Minister said the people of the country celebrate Diwali with fervour as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Diwali teaches us the philosophy of getting rid of ignorance and spreading the light of knowledge, he said.

