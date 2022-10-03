AP CM YS Jagan Extends Dasara Greetings

AMARAVATI: On the occasion of Durgashtami, Maharnavami and Vijayadashami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Dasara greetings to the people of the Telugu states and Telugu people all over the world on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the festival is celebrated as a symbol of victory of the divine forces over the evil forces, where the evil demon Mahishasura was vanquished by the Divine Goddess. He wished that with the blessings of ‘Jagan Mata’, the people of the state should be blessed with happiness and wealth and that every family should prosper with the blessings of Durga Mata, he stated in his message.

Also Read:Vijayawada: AP CM YS Jagan Offers Pattu Vasthrams To Goddess Kanaka Durga