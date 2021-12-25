AP CM YS Jagan Extends Christmas Greetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the people of the state on Christmas. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "The preachings of Lord Christ resonate in the hearts of countless people in the world, leading them on the path of righteousness. His life is a message of compassion, harmony and forgiveness.n this blessed day, wishing a joyous and Merry Christmas to one and all!". Here is the tweet...

The preachings of Lord Christ resonate in the hearts of countless people in the world, leading them on the path of righteousness. His life is a message of compassion, harmony and forgiveness.

On this blessed day, wishing a joyous and Merry Christmas to one and all! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 25, 2021

Biswabhusan Harichandan said that, "It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus that lay stress on the bonds of love, tolerance, and compassion, among all the people in the world. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration for all to lead a life of virtue and faith. On this occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters and pray for peace and harmony in the world."