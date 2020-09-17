AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended his warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to his Twitter handle, YS Jagan wished the prime minister, praying for a long and healthy life.

Wishing our Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless him with a long and healthy life dedicated to the service of the nation. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 17, 2020

Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy also extended his greetings to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday. In his tweet, the YSRCP MP said that the people of the country are blessed to have Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

A man of words, a man of impeccable character and integrity, we are blessed to have Sri Narendra Modi ji as our prime Minister. Wishing Modi ji a very happy birthday and I pray almighty to give you health and happiness.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 17, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan also greeted the prime minister on his 70th birthday. He hoped that the country would progress further under the able leadership of Modi.