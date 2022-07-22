Pingali's Daughter To Be Cremated With State Honours

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his grief over the demise of Ghantasala Seetha Maha Lakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah who designed the national flag. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and recalled the contribution of the family to the freedom movement.

AP CM YS Jagan also directed the authorities to perform the last rites of Ghantasala Seetha Maha Lakshmi with state honours.

In 2021, AP CM YS Jagan also felicitated Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi and his other family members on the occasion of 75 years of the Flag and announced the launch of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in Andhra Pradesh. Financial aid of Rs. 75 lakh was offered to Ghantasala Seetha Mahalakshmi from the state government.

