AP CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Freedom Fighter Mallu Swarajyam's Demise
Mar 19, 2022, 21:30 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Smt. Mallu Swarajyam, freedom fighter and activist who waged many a battle on social and political issues.
The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members and said she was one of the few old timers who worked with discipline and values adhering to her ideology.
