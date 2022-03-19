AP CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Freedom Fighter Mallu Swarajyam's Demise

Mar 19, 2022, 21:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Smt. Mallu Swarajyam, freedom fighter and activist who waged many a battle on social and political issues.

The Chief Minister conveyed  his condolences to the bereaved family members and said she was one of the few old timers who worked with discipline and values adhering to her ideology.


Read More:

Tags: 
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Smt. Mallu Swarajyam
Advertisement
Back to Top