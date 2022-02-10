AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed displeasure over the trafficcongestion that happened during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was in Vizag as part of his visit to Sri Sharda Peetham to attend the annual celebrations of the peetham. As part of the CM's visit, the district authorities imposed traffic restrictions in the city for four hours as part of security protocol.

Expressing his ire, CM Jagan directed the State DGP to conduct an immediate inquiry into the issue He questioned the authorities as to why the traffic was stopped for hours. He became serious about the authorities as to why people were inconvenienced. He made it clear that such incidents should not be repeated in the future.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Visits Sarada Peetam in Vizag