AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh cabinet expansion scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:29 PM. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken the decision to replace the vacant ministerial posts of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana on Wednesday.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will conduct the swearing in ceremony with the new ministers tommorrow at 1.29 PM. CM YS Jagan will reach Raj Bhavan at 1 PM tomorrow.

Both the Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana have resigned to their posts on July 3 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Governor had accepted their resignations on July 20, following which two new ministers will be inducted into the cabinet tomorrow.

The two leaders who currently resigned to their ministries are from the BC community. It is speculated that YS Jagan likely to elect new ministers from the BC category.

But sill there is no official announcement over the selected candidates from the ruling YSR Congress party.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was handling the revenue, registration and stamps ministry and had taken oath as minister on 8 June 2019. He resigned on 1 July 2020.

Mopidevi Venkataramana handled animal husbandry and fisheries ministry and had taken oath as minister on 8 June 2019. He resigned from his position on 1 July 2020.

Andhra Pradesh government-held AP Rajya Sabha elections on June 19 and YSR Congress Party won all the four seats from the state by virtue of its formidable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.