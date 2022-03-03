AP CM YS Jagan Enquires About Mummidivaram MLA's Son and Nephew's Condition

AMARAVATI/KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar and enquired about the health condition of his son and nephew who were injured in a road accident on Wednesday. He called the MLA on phone and spoke to him and enquired about their welfare.

As per reports, the YSRCP MLA’s son Sumant and nephew Kakadi Lokesh, were seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday night at the Patha Injaram village in I. Polavaram mandal on NH 216 in East Godavari district. According to police reports, Sumant and Lokesh left their residence in Amalapuram for Kakinada around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Their car lost control and crashed into an electrical transformer on the roadside. Lokesh was apparently driving the car, and Sumant who was sitting next to him were critically injured. The highway mobile patrolling police rushed the unconscious boys to the Yanam Government Hospital where they were given first aid. They were later taken to the Apollo Hospital in Kakinada for better treatment. MLA Satish Kumar and his family members rushed to the hospital after hearing the news. Hospital sources said that they both suffered severe head injuries and were on supportive mechanical ventilators.

BC Welfare Minister Ch Venugopalakrishna and several public representatives visited MLA Ponnada Satish at the hospital to console him.

