AMARAVATI/ANAKAPALLY: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident at Atchutapuram SEZ near Anakapally district and directed officials to ensure that the victims get the best treatment and sought details from officials about the incident.

The CMO officials explained the reasons that led to the incident. They informed him that the Anakapally District Collector and SP were already there overseeing the relief operations and that the gas leak had been contained.

Officials said all the women working in a unit of Brandix Company were evacuated and those who had fallen ill were sent to hospitals. Most of them were recovering and are out of danger, they said. Officials have started an investigation and it is yet to be ascertained from where the gas had leaked.

The Chief Minister directed that those who fell ill should be given the best of treatment. The CM directed the concerned departmental officials to investigate the cause of the accident and see to it that similar incidents are not repeated The Chief Minister had directed the local minister in charge Gudivada Amarnath to visit the site at the Atchuthapuram SEZ.

Meanwhile the number of those who fell sick due to gas leakage has increased to 87 while no casualties have been reported so far. At present, the condition of all workers is stable.

