AP CM YS Jagan Emphasises on Patient Referral Process Under Arogyasri

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu in the Medical and Health sector at the camp office on Tuesday and directed the officials to strengthen Aarogyasri making it transparent, free from irregularities.

During the review, he emphasised on reinforcing patient referral procedure under Aarogyasri and instructed the authorities to make village clinics as referral centres with continuous monitoring along with proper display of details. He said that a letter should be given to the beneficiaries on availing the scheme, mentioning the benefit received along with a confirmation‌ document with details of Arogya Aasara. The officials were told to continue the DBT method for crediting Aarogya Aasara amount into the beneficiaries account.

Further, the Chief Minister advised the officials to open special accounts for Aarogyasri beneficiaries to directly credit the money provided under the scheme and then get transferred to the hospitals that treated them. In this regard, he asked the authorities to take a consent form from the patient, clearly explaining to them that they can use it without any doubts or panic regarding their personal information. He said that transparency, accountability comes with such policies, where the beneficiaries can avail medical services at free of cost without any additional burden on the patient.

The Chief Minister said that Arogya Mitras need to be more proactive, and stated that strict action must be taken if anyone demands additional money apart from what the government is spending towards patient treatment. He said that patients should be escorted from admission to discharge, and feedback should be taken from them on services received. He instructed the authorities to bring more medical treatments under Aarogyasri and focus on providing free treatment under the scheme if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs 1000.

Discussing 104, 108 services, he ordered the authorities to make them corruption free and display the numbers on vehicles to lodge complaints. The Chief Minister asserted that there shouldn’t be any shortage of staff in government hospitals and directed the officials to appoint required staff and also advised to use the services of retired physicians or seniors in the field. He told them to complete the entire process by July 26.

In regard to filling vacancies in government and teaching hospitals, the officials informed that so far 40,188 posts have been filled in the medical and health department, and another 1,132 posts are in the process of recruitment. They stated that 176 new PHCs require 2072 staff and the recruitment process shall take off soon after the completion of construction.

