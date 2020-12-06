ELURU/ AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Eluru in West Godavari district to meet the victims in the Eluru Government Hospital on Monday.

As per reports the Chief Minister will Tadepalli at 9:30 AM tomorrow and meet the victims undergoing treatment there at 10:20 AM . The victims will be treated at Eluru Government Hospital at 10:20 am. After that he will meet the district officials and medical officers at the Zilla Parishath Council conference hall to take stock of the situation personally and discuss the way forward related to further measures to be taken.

People in the One-Town area of Eluru, suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes. The incident however, triggered panic among the city residents as talk of a mysterious disease afflicting people spread.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), who represents Eluru, swung into action immediately and visited the local Government General Hospital and took charge of the situation. He said that the situation is under control and medical help is being provided to all the needy.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday after enquiring about the health condition of the patients who were admitted to the local Government hospital with complaints of giddiness and epilepsy, he said all medical help has been provided to the patients and everyone is safe.

The Chief Minister has been monitoring the situation personally and instructed the officials to be alert. Special focus is laid on the areas with many cases reported and medical camps are being setup to provide treatment to the patients. Door-to- door survey is being conducted to monitor the health condition of the people, he said.

In all 292people, including 46 children, and 76 women were hospitalised and around 122 were discharged after their condition was reported stable. Five people were shifted to Government hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment. The patients are also being treated in private hospitals, the Minister said and added there is no danger for their lives and they are stable.

Water samples have been sent for testing to laboratory and no water pollution was reported. Blood samples of the patients have been sent to lab and no viral infections are detected. All the patients were tested for COVID-19 and all reports were negative. The Minister said more details will be known after test results come and there is no need to panic.